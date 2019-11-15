Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 19.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 226.3% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,534,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,361 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 343,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Capital One Financial cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.