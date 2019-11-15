Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBIO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBIO opened at $35.65 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

