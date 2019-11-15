Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,861 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter.

MHI opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

