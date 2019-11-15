Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) EVP Sells $503,587.78 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $503,587.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,345.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CBU stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CBU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1,601.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 194,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

