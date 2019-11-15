Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Up 9.4%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares were up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.14, approximately 2,065,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,233,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $347.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne T. Smith bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $2,388,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,843.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 184,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,169.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 123.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 295,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 353.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

