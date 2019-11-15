Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.61.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 127,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a market cap of $928.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.72. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.77%.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

