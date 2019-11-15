Comparing Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Fifth Third Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FITB)

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) alerts:

This table compares Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) N/A N/A N/A Fifth Third Bancorp 24.36% 11.40% 1.26%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and Fifth Third Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) 0 0 0 0 N/A Fifth Third Bancorp 0 7 11 0 2.61

Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.54, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA).

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fifth Third Bancorp $7.97 billion 2.68 $2.19 billion $2.54 11.84

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets. In addition, the company offers investment accounts, such as sweep, commercial money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Further, it provides term life, whole life, finance expense, and disability insurance; merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Additionally, the company offers mobile banking, online banking/bill pay, and check recorder services. It operates seven full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Columbus, Georgia; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 1,121 full-service banking centers and 2,419 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares Co. (GA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.