Comparing Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and FirstEnergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $13.37 billion 5.02 $2.45 billion $4.05 20.14 FirstEnergy $11.26 billion 2.24 $1.35 billion $2.59 18.05

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FirstEnergy. FirstEnergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 6.40% 11.65% 3.20% FirstEnergy 10.49% 19.21% 3.32%

Dividends

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dominion Energy pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FirstEnergy pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dominion Energy and FirstEnergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 7 5 0 2.42 FirstEnergy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $81.30, suggesting a potential downside of 0.32%. FirstEnergy has a consensus price target of $48.92, suggesting a potential upside of 4.66%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Dominion Energy.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats FirstEnergy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities. It also comprises generation operations of the company's merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The company's Gas Infrastructure segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, gas transmission pipeline and storage, liquefied natural gas, and nonregulated retail natural gas marketing operations, as well as natural gas gathering and processing activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company's Southeast Energy segment generates, transmits, distributes, and markets electricity and natural gas through South Carolina Electric & Gas Company and Public Service Company of North Carolina. As of December 31, 2018, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 58,300 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 52,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 5 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,506 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 277,284 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 164,611,989 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

