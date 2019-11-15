Comparing Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Safestore (NYSE:SFSHF)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 28.01% 11.09% 4.07% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Safestore does not pay a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Safestore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $915.44 million 10.87 $241.90 million $6.23 21.14 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 3 7 0 2.70 Safestore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $143.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Safestore on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

