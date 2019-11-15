Comparing Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sono-Tek and mPhase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 1.80% 2.56% 1.76% mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and mPhase Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $11.61 million 3.23 $160,000.00 N/A N/A mPhase Technologies $2.50 million 3.81 -$1.96 million N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats mPhase Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. The company markets and distributes its products through independent distributors, sales representatives, sales representative companies. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications. It has a patent portfolio consisting of 16 licensed, owned, and jointly owned patents, including patent applications in the United States covering its battery products and Smart Surfaces Technology, a platform to control the flow of fluids by manipulating the ways liquids behave when in contact with a solid or porous surface. The company's Smart Surface technology has applications, such as energy storage and power management for portable electronics and microelectronics, self-cleaning surfaces, filters for water purification or desalination systems, materials for environmental remediation that separate liquids or solvents, and other situations where the control of the interaction of a solid surface exposed to a liquid is vitally important. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.