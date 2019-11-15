COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS GRP PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CMPGY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.09. 142,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

