ConocoPhillips (COP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP):

11/8/2019 – ConocoPhillips had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – ConocoPhillips had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2019 – ConocoPhillips had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2019 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

10/14/2019 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – ConocoPhillips was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2019 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

COP opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.