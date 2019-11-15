Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 187,116 Shares

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 187,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $7,200,223.68. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNST traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.44. 20,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,077. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 5.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,591 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.