Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €130.00 Price Target by DZ Bank Analysts

DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CON. Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Pareto Securities set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €133.59 ($155.34).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON stock opened at €124.30 ($144.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €120.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. Continental has a 1 year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 1 year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.