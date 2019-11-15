Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €125.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €125.00 ($145.35) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CON. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €133.59 ($155.34).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €123.30 ($143.37) on Wednesday. Continental has a twelve month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a twelve month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €120.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35.

Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

