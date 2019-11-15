Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Continental Materials stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 2.26% of Continental Materials worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Continental Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CUO opened at $9.62 on Friday. Continental Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter.

Continental Materials Company Profile

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

