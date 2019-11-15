Contrasting Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) & Boston Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTHE)

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Boston Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A -71.77% -58.10% Boston Therapeutics -8,042.35% N/A -104.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Boston Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$56.94 million ($2.78) -2.21 Boston Therapeutics $30,000.00 30.01 -$3.60 million N/A N/A

Boston Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Evelo Biosciences has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Therapeutics has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evelo Biosciences and Boston Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 187.26%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than Boston Therapeutics.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences beats Boston Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company is also involved in developing EDP150, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile

Boston Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates include BTI-320, a non-systemic, carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based, injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications. The company also develops OxyFex, an oxygen delivery agent for ischemia and trauma for blood loss during surgery in veterinary medicine applications. In addition, it produces and sells SUGARDOWN, a non-systemic complex carbohydrate-based dietary food supplement to support healthy post-meal blood glucose. The company was formerly known as Avanyx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2010. Boston Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

