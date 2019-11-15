Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of research firms have commented on CPS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NYSE CPS opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $589.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $77.77.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $729.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.47 million. Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Song Min Lee bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,403.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

