Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Earnings Results

Copa (NYSE:CPA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.59 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

NYSE:CPA opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17. Copa has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $116.88.

CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Copa from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

