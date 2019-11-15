Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $62.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

