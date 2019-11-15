Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in H & R Block by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,179,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,765,000 after buying an additional 182,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in H & R Block by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,274,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,229,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in H & R Block by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,431,000 after buying an additional 1,929,344 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in H & R Block by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,129,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,685,000 after buying an additional 1,038,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in H & R Block by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,662,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,237,000 after buying an additional 958,079 shares during the period.

Get H & R Block alerts:

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.74 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.