Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,639 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Xerox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $39.38.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,005,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

