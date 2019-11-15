Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,274,000 after buying an additional 6,288,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,491,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,379 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,972,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,422,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. UBS Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

