Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) – Cormark cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesswood Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Shares of CHW opened at C$10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.78, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 59.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.82. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$8.41 and a one year high of C$12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.96.

In related news, Director Frederick William Steiner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,082,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,627,652.94. Also, insider Comrev Investments Limited bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,949,565.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

