Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.84.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$958.00 million.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$95.00.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$82.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$66.99 and a twelve month high of C$98.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$90.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.