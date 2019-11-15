Cormark Weighs in on Inter Pipeline Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Inter Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Inter Pipeline’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.90.

Shares of IPL opened at C$21.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$25.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 101.76%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

