CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

CRMD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 255,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,898. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 1,801,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $12,156,750.00. Also, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 5,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,734 shares in the company, valued at $747,288.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,812,000 shares of company stock worth $12,231,430.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

