Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $397,620.00 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. S&P Equity Research lowered Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cross Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 62,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 175,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

