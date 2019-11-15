Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 20,190 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,804 shares of company stock worth $45,823,569. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $148.06 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $148.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

