Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.81

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 2245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $640.09 million, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $412.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.20 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports SA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 17.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 173,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 28.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 182,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.