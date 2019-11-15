CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the September 30th total of 276,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $631.30.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 77.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $13.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $582.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,016. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $315.85 and a fifty-two week high of $639.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.55.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

