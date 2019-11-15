Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 452.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 127,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 104,132 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. 134,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,084. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

