CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 55.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in CRA International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CRA International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CRA International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $394.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.48 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRAI. BidaskClub cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of CRA International from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CRA International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.