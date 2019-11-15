Creative Planning Cuts Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 111,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.