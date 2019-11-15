Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.32.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

