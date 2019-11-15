Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,927,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,780 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,644,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 12,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Compass Point downgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

