Creative Planning Purchases 270 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,827,000 after acquiring an additional 110,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,256,000 after buying an additional 57,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 627,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,237,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 608,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,070,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter.

PDP stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

