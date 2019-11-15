Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. OTR Global cut Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.65. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

