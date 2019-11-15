Credit Suisse Group Upgrades AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to “Neutral”

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AACAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of AACAY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.48. 39,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,547. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.06.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $559.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

