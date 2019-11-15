Criteo’s (CRTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRTO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 966.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

