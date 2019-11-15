Critical Survey: Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) vs. Denbury Resources (NASDAQ:DNR)

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury Resources has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Berry Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Denbury Resources does not pay a dividend. Berry Petroleum pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Berry Petroleum and Denbury Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum 0 1 5 0 2.83 Denbury Resources 1 5 0 0 1.83

Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.49%. Denbury Resources has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 239.62%. Given Denbury Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury Resources is more favorable than Berry Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Denbury Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum 25.26% 11.58% 6.80% Denbury Resources 28.28% 16.30% 4.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Denbury Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Denbury Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berry Petroleum and Denbury Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum $586.56 million 1.54 $147.10 million $1.26 8.86 Denbury Resources $1.47 billion 0.35 $322.70 million $0.48 2.21

Denbury Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum. Denbury Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denbury Resources beats Berry Petroleum on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 262 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves, including 255 million barrels of crude oil, and condensate and natural gas liquids, as well as 43 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

