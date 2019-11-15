Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,531 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Shares of CRON opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 3.40. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

