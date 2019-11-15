Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.26. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cronos Group shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 10,195,800 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 7,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 3.40.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

