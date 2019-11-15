Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Down 35.4% in October

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the September 30th total of 76,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAPL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 27,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $610.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.55, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,909.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAPL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

