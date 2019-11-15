Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002233 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $399,497.00 and $385.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,225,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,057,656 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

