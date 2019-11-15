CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 200,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of CTIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 177.54% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 459,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 158,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

