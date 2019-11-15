Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 330,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 400,332 shares.The stock last traded at $93.89 and had previously closed at $93.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

