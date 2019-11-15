CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get CYBERAGENT INC/ADR alerts:

CYGIY traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

About CYBERAGENT INC/ADR

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (CYGIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.