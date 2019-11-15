D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.