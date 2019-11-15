D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $252,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.